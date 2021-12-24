Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.58. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

