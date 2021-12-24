Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

