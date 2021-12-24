Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 776.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.