Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.14. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.