Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

FTEC opened at $134.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.