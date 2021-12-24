Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $830,000.

Shares of RDIV opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.