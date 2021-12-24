Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,289 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

