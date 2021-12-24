Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,643 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of CarGurus worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,144 shares of company stock worth $26,911,323 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

