Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,066 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter.

REM opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

