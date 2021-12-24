Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,239 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Navient worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

