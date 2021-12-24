Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

