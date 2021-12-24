Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 18.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after buying an additional 264,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,880 shares of company stock worth $17,918,010. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.