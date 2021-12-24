Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

