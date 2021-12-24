Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,255 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

