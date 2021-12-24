Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares during the period.

OVL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $41.26.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.