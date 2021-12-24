Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.37. 8,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22.

