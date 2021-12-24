Jarvis+ (JAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $327,900.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

