Jarvis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $459,426.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $459,426.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

