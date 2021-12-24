JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 816.67 ($10.79).

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.79) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11). The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 851.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

