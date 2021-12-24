Jetcoin (JET) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $566,174.27 and $86,426.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

