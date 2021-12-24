Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Up 15.1%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN)’s stock price shot up 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.75. 1,210,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,426,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

