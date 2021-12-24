John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 25,900 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.