John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) by 286.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

