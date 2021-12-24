John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.84

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and traded as low as $43.00. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 24,233 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
