John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.84

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and traded as low as $43.00. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 24,233 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

