JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,670,000 after acquiring an additional 149,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 131,547 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

