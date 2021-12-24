JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 711.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $131,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 2,744,254 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

