Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.28 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $28.28 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

