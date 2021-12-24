Jupiter Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.04 million and $270,578.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

