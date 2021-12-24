JUST (JST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $353.64 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $428.93 million and approximately $353.64 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.59 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,682.06 or 0.99745309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

