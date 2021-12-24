Karbo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,182.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1,182.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,302,761 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

