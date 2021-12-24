Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.17 ($0.04). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04), with a volume of 16,611 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

