Karura Price Hits $4.44 on Major Exchanges (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Karura has a total market capitalization of $98.98 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00008693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Karura has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.14 or 0.07970530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,117.29 or 1.00028874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00072137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars.

