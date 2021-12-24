Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) vs. Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Head-To-Head Review

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Katy Industries and Alfa Laval AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) 1 5 2 0 2.13

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 832.46%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.71% 13.12% 6.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion 3.68 $387.28 million $1.08 36.74

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats Katy Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment is consist of decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

