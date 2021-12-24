Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00239561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00516957 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00075061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

