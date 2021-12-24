Keep3rV1 Trading Up 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $876.34 or 0.01727140 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $175.27 million and $19.96 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006911 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

