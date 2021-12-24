Keep4r Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,553.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $21,553.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 86.8% higher against the dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $11.64 or 0.00022836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

