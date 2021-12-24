KeyCorp Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 184,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

