KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

