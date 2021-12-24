KeyCorp Weighs in on EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $135.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.