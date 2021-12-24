KeyFi Trading Down 0.1% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.35 million and $6,612.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00055880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.85 or 0.07891209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.04 or 1.00020573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00071765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

