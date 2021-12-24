keyTango Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, keyTango has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $22,238.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006981 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,536,429 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

