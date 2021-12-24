Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

