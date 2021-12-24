Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $427,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.