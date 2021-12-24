Kineko Price Reaches $0.24 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Kineko has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.28 million and $5,172.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

