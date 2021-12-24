KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of KLA worth $100,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in KLA by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $420.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.