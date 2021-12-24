Kleros Price Up 11% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Kleros has a total market cap of $52.25 million and $859,126.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004423 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00462479 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

