Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.86 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $128.86 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

