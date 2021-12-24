Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,879.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

