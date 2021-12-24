Kommunitas Market Capitalization Hits $5.17 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

