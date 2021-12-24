Komodo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.41 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $102.57 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00326923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00139115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00090097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,310,630 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

